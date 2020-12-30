2020 Rewind: A list of every celeb that tied the knot this year!

2020 has been a whirlwind of a year in the truest sense; while the world was put on hold by a novel virus, there were many who also salvaged the situation come what may! There were weddings to be held, places to be and our celebs did not hold back.

With a specially hard year on record, Pakistani celebs made the most of what they had on hand and a number of them surprised us by getting hitched over the course of the year. From couples we were aware of to couples we were surprised by, everyone and their best friend signed the special papers, and here’s a not-so-definite list of all celebrity weddings of 2020!

Eman Suleman and Syed Haider Jamil Rizvi

Kicking off the year, unbeknownst to what lay ahead, model Eman Suleman tied the knot in January of 2020. The affair was stylish, not lavish, and had all the trappings of a fun, and sweet wedding party. Suleman expressed that she wanted to keep it simple, and went the traditional route, opting for a classic, old-timey Pakistani wedding.

Suleman herself opted for a simple, yet gorgeous bride vibe and did it great justice!

Armeena Rana and Fesl Khan

Armeena married her long-time beau Fesl in February before the world shut down due to the coronavirus. Even then, the two decided to keep their union low-key, sharing that since Covid-19 had already started spreading around the world, they decided to delay any elaborate celebrations.

Khan took to Instagram on Feb. 15 to announce the wedding, and the couple promised to hold a big celebration for their friends and family once Covid blows over, so we might just get new pictures some time!

Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan

Actor Sadia Ghaffar tied the know with Hassan Hayat Khan at the end of February in a glittering, star-studded affair. With a number of their celebrity friends turning out for their events, the wedding was a treat for fans and their followers.

However, the starring celebs at the events were none other than the sister-duo Sajal and Saboor Aly who celebrated their friend’s big day in style!

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir

Perhaps the first most-exciting and much-awaited wedding was Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mirs! The two, who had been dating each other for about two years before tying the knot had had rumour mills running leading up to the months before their wedding, and left fans in a frenzy with a destination wedding!

The two got married in Abu Dhabi, in March, and made sure to keep it within their close friends and family, with Sajal making waves with her classic, bridal looks! Needless to say, it remains one of the most memorable weddings of the year.

Samina Ahmad and Manzar Sehbai

70-year-old veteran actors Samina Ahmad and Manzar Sehbai, left the country in pleasant awe when they announced their wedding in April 2020. Sehbai took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture with his wife, sharing that the two had the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony.

This is Sehbai’s first marriage, and Ahmed’s second; she was previously married to actor Fareed Ahmad but was divorced by 1993.

Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali

These two young love-birds literally got married because they couldn’t stand to be apart during the lockdown! The couple took their fans and followers by surprise on May 22, 2020, when they decided to tie the knot on the holy day of Jummah tul Vida, the last Friday of Ramzan.

The wedding was kept short and intimate, with a simple mehndi/mayun event and a small nikkah ceremony.

Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheal

Actors Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheal decided to make it official on May 28, 2020, also surprising their fans. Raheal shared the adventurous journey to make the nikkah happen during these times, recounting how they undertook a road trip from Karachi to Lahore where the two signed the papers with close family in attendance, at Raheal’s family home.

Mehmood even kept her bridal look simple, with a classic cream sari while Raheal opted for a dhoti kurta.

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal

In what is easily one of the most controversial celebrity unions of recent years, actor Shahroz Sabzwari decided to tie the knot with model Sadaf Kanwal, just months after finalising his divorce with Syra Yousuf.

The two announced the news in matching Instagram posts of their simple, in-home nikkah ceremony amid close friends and family on May. 31. However, according to some hawk-eyed netizens/conspiracy theorists, the two had apparently tied the knot prior to the announcement… we can’t say anything for sure, so we’ll leave it at just an assumption!

Haroon Rashid and Farwa Hussain

Renowned singer Haroon also decided to finally take the plunge this year after remaining a bachelor for a good 47 years! The Dil Say Pakistan singer tied the knot with Farwa Hussain on June 30 at his home in Islamabad.

“I feel blessed and overjoyed to have married one of the most amazing human beings I have ever known. True love is such a powerful and beautiful thing,” he wrote, sharing pictures of the newly-married couple.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir

Another big, surprise wedding, actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir were the stuff of dreams when they announced their engagement on July 15 and then tied the knot just days later. The couple had an elaborate wedding, despite the pandemic, complete with an engagement party, mayun, mehndi, nikkah, and then rukhsati event.

The couple kept the circle small, however, extending invitations to close friends and family only and inviting fans through Instagram where they shared pictures and videos from every event.

Aamina Sheikh and Omar Farooqui

2020 also marked the year of moving on for Aamina Sheikh who tied the knot with Omar Farooqui on Aug. 8. The actor took to Instagram to announce the marriage with pictures of herself with Farooqui and her 5-year-old daughter Meissa Mirza.

The lead-up to the announcement was elegant and heartwarming, with Aamina sharing a picture of their rings placed in the palm of her daughter’s hand, which was held by the two.

She was previously married to actor Mohib Mirza for more than a decade. The two separated earlier in 2019.

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal

If there was an award for successfully keeping things private, these two would definitely win it! Javed and Jaswal broke the news of their marriage on Oct. 20, taking their fans by surprise who had only just started speculating about the two.

The couple had already been dating for about two years before tying the knot, without making any official announcement of their courtship. The wedding was small and was held in Islamabad where Jaswal lives.

Rabab Hashim and Sohaib Shamshad

Actor Rabab Hashim joined the growing rank of young actors getting married this year when she tied the know with Sohaib Shamshad on Nov. 27, announcing the news on her Instagram with pictures from her special day.

The wedding was a full, three-event affair, with the traditional mayun, mehndi, and nikkah ceremony, with Hashim stealing the spotlight for a good week throughout her wedding thanks to her gorgeous wedding looks! She sure made a stunning, blushing bride.

Here’s wishing all these couples, and everyone out there who took the leap this year and got married, very happy and prosperous life together!

Comments

comments