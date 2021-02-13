22 candidates file papers for Senate Polls from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Twenty-two candidates filed their nomination papers for 12 seats of Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, quoting a spokesperson of the election commission, ARY News reported.

Candidates of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shibli Faraz, Sania Nishtar, Mohsin Aziz, Zeeshan Khanzada, Faisal Saleem, Farzana Javed, Hamidul Haq, Gurdeep Singh and Aurangzeb Khan submitted their nomination papers for the senate seats from KP at the election commission, a spokesperson of the ECP said.

JUI-F candidates Maulana Ata ur Rehman, Naeema Kishwar, Zubair Ali, Tariq Khattak and Ranjeet Singh also filed their nomination papers today.

Awami National Party’s (ANP) Hidayatullah, Dr Tasleem Hayat, Asif Bhatti and Shaukat Ameerzada submitted their nomination papers.

People’s Party’s Farhatullah Babar, PML-N’s Rehan Alam Khan, Farah Khan, Abbas Afridi and an independent candidate Najeeb Gul Khalil also submitted their nomination papers at the election office today, the ECP spokesperson said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has amended its schedule for the Senate election today, extending the date of submission of the nomination papers till February 15 (Monday).

According to the earlier schedule, today was the final day for filing of nomination papers for the election of the Senate.

It is to be mentioned here that Senate elections will be held on 12 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected in this elections, 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad.

