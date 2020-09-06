SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops martyred 237 Kashmiris during last 13-month military siege.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service revealed that unrelenting military siege imposed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government since August 05, 2019, has made the life a hell for the residents of the territory.

Indian troops martyred 237 Kashmiris including five women during the period. It said that most of the victims were killed by the troops in fake encounters during cordon and search operations in the length and breadth of the territory. It said that the killings by the troops during the last 13 months rendered 9 women widowed and 22 children orphaned.

The report maintained that at least 1,482 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force by Indian troops on peaceful demonstrators in the territory.

“The troops damaged over 954 houses and structures and molested or disgraced 89 women and arrested 13,936 persons including aged woman and girls during a cordon and search operations across the occupied territory in the period,” it added.

The report said that the daily life of the Kashmiris has been made miserable since New Delhi illegally abrogated special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019. The move, it added, was aimed at snatching away the identity of the Kashmiris through changing the Muslim-majority status of the occupied territory into a minority.

“Senior Hurriyat leaders, Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, continued to remain under house detention in Srinagar,” the report added

The report pointed out that Narendra Modi-led fascist regime is engaged in changing the Muslim majority status of the occupied territory. For this purpose, it has granted domicile certificates to thousands of Indians, it added. The report said that Indian plans to change IIOJK demography was aimed at affecting the results in New Delhi’s favour if a plebiscite was held in Jammu and Kashmir at any point of time in future. It said the Kashmiris are committed to resist Indian plans to change demographic composition of the territory.

The report deplored that press freedom is under a constant threat in IIOJK where journalists are detained and harassed. The report pointed out that fascist Modi cannot silence the Kashmiris cry for freedom through the ongoing military siege as they are determined to keep fighting for freedom from Indian yoke.

Comments

comments