25 benami properties identified in Multan

MULTAN: As many as 25 undeclared (benami) properties worth rupees 6 billion, were unearthed in Multan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

In this regard, the first list of benami properties has been forwarded to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The revenue record of the benami properties is also attached to the list.

The sources further said the investigation is underway regarding more benami properties in the area.

Back in July, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had formally seized (benami) property of Senator Chaudhry Tanvir, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

The property was registered in the name of his servants. Tanvir’s benami property had been estimated to spread over 6000 canals.

His servants Abdul Aziz, Azhar Ali, Mubin Maroof, Sahajahan Begum and Raja Shakorr were sent legal notices by FBR informing them about the development and the consequences.

According to Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi one lac five thousand people had benefited from the Assets Declaration Scheme thus far.

