25 more die of coronavirus, 1,436 fresh cases surface across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 25 more coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,968.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,436 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 343,189. Around 32,350 samples were tested.

Also Read: Novel coronavirus uses a surprising pathway to exit infected cells

There are a total of 17,804 active cases of the coronavirus as 318,417 patients have so far recuperated from the disease.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 149,542 cases, followed by Punjab reporting 106,577 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 40,397, Balochistan 16,055, Islamabad 21,557, Gilgit Baltistan 4,358 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 4,703.

Also Read: Common cold antibodies hold clues to COVID-19 behavior

669 of the patients under treatment in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

Yesterday, Sindh province had crossed the 600 cases mark for the first time since July. “We have performed 9,995 tests during the last 24 hours that resulted in 620 COVID-19 cases,” Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said while giving a routine briefing over the virus tally in the province.

Comments

comments