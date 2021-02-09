250 to 300 lawyers expected to be named in Islamabad violence: sources

ISLAMABAD: A high level meeting took place at Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday over violent protest of lawyers yesterday, ARY News reported.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Interior, Secretary Law, Registrar Islamabad High Court, Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood, I.G. Police Islamabad Jameel ur Rehman, DIG Operations, DIG Security and SSP Operations and Security.

The meeting decided to identify and book the lawyers in case after their identification of involvement in the violent incident with the help of the available CCTV footage, sources said.

“Almost 250 to 300 lawyers are expected to be named in the case under the charge of terrorism today,” sources further said.

Yesterday 32 lawyers were nominated in the FIR.

“The lawyers involved in violation of the law will be tackled with the law,” sources said.

“It is terrorism to beat media persons and snatch weapons from the security men,” according to sources.

“Misbehaving the chief justice and judicial officials is an offence under the law,” sources further said. “A crackdown has been underway against the lawyers involved in the criminal offence”.

According to sources, the Chief Justice will decide about opening or closure of the high court today.

The demolition of illegal chambers of lawyers in district and sessions court in Islamabad made lawyers furious yesterday who later stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and tortured police officials, staff and journalists.

The outrageous lawyers entered into the chamber of IHC chief justice and started vandalising assets.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building started hurling stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice. The lawyers also tortured ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.

