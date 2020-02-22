250mn tree saplings to be planted in spring season: PM’s adviser

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday said that 250 million tree saplings will be planted in spring season under 10 billion tree tsunami program, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Malik Amin said that these saplings would be planted across the country as the afforestation activities have been prioritized by the government to tackle fallouts of the global warming.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will kick off national spring tree plantation drive on Sunday by planting a tree sapling in the country oldest Kundian forest area in Mianwali district.

Malik Amin Aslam said the drive will continue till June 30 this year under the theme ‘Restoration of Degraded Forests’.

He said it is high time that the forests get the recognition as the right, effective way to fight environmental degradation and its importance should be understood by us all for the sustainability of the country’s socio-economic sectors, lives and livelihoods.

The adviser urged the provincial forest departments to play their active role in engaging public, all stakeholders, particularly educational institutions, corporate sector to sensitize the issue.

