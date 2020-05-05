284 passengers repatriated from Turkey reach Islamabad

KARACHI: Another special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday landed at the Islamabad International airport with 284 Pakistanis stranded in Turkey, ARY News reported.

As per details, PIA’s flight No, PK-784 landed in Islamabad from Istanbul. The repatriated Pakistanis were screened by the medical teams at the airport and were shifted to the quarantine facility.

The airport sources said, two of the passengers were shifted to PIMS over worsening health condition.

The passengers would be allowed to go to their homes, if they test negative for the coronavirus.

At least 105 Pakistanis who were flown to Islamabad from the United Arab Emirates on a repatriation flight have tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.

The 105 passengers were among 209 nationals who were brought home on an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi on April 28, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

The government has been running a repatriation operation through the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other airlines to bring home Pakistanis stranded in other countries.

Comments

comments