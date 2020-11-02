Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


3.6 magnitude earthquake tremors jolt Karachi

Karachi Earthquake

KARACHI: Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre on Monday reported 3.6 magnitude earthquake in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The moderate intensity quake of 3.6 magnitude at Richter Scale jolted the port city this morning at 6:17 AM, according to the seismic monitoring centre.

The epicenter of the quake was at 100 kilometers distance in Southeast of Karachi at the depth of 10 kilometers, the seismic monitoring centre said.

A moderate intensity earthquake in October jolted Mingora and adjoining areas in Swat district.

The intensity of tremors was recorded on 4.7 magnitude at Richter scale.

The earthquake tremors were felt across Mingora town and adjoining areas at 6:14 AM.

The depth of the quake was 110 kilometres with epicenter in the mountain range in border area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

A devastating earthquake in Kashmir on October 08, 2005, centered near the city of Muzaffarabad, had claimed thousands of lives besides causing massive damage to infrastructure especially in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Uncategorized

Morals be strong enough not to be hurt by anything: IHC on TikTok

Pakistan

Owners of marriage halls stage protest in Karachi’s Korangi

Pakistan

Punjab seals 830 COVID-19 hot-spots under micro-smart lockdown

Pakistan

Thatta school closed after 11 students contract coronavirus


ARY NEWS URDU