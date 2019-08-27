3-year-old girl among two martyred in Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Two civilians, including a three-year-old girl, were martyred and three others wounded when Indian troops resorted to firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Abdul Jalil, 45, and Nosheen, 3, were martyred as a result of unprovoked firing by Indian forces in the Nekrun Sector along the LoC, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in the Nekrun Sector along the LoC, deliberately targeting civilians,” it said. “Three citizens also got injured while three houses got burnt.”

Indian troops’ frequent breach of ceasefire along the LoC has resulted in some 37 civilian casualties and injuries to over 150 others this year.

Earlier on Aug 18, two people were killed when Indian troops violated ceasefire by resorting to shelling along the restive Line of Control (LoC) in Hot Spring Sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian army targeted the civilian population with mortars and anti-tank guided missiles, ISPR had said.

As a result, two elderly civilians, named as Lal Muhammad son of Muhammad Din, aged 75 years, and Hassan Din son of Lal Din, 61, both residents of Village Nagrai, embraced martyrdom.

“Reportedly two Indian army soldiers killed and many injured as Pakistan Army engaged posts from where fire was directed,” the military’s media wing said.

