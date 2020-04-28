30 stranded Pakistanis in Sri Lanka land at Karachi airport

KARACHI: As many as 30 stranded Pakistanis in Sri Lanka have landed back in Pakistan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, a flight of the Sri Lankan Airlines with 30 stranded Pakistanis on board landed at the Karachi International airport. The passengers were disinfected by the staff of Civil Aviation Authority upon landing.

The passengers were screened and later were sent to the quarantine facility as precautionary measure amid coronavirus outbreak.

The flight will return back to Colombo after taking back the Lankan citizens stranded in Pakistan.

Yesterday, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) had brought back 300 stranded Pakistani nationals from Germany through a special flight.

PIA’s special flight brought back home the Pakistani nationals stuck in Frankfurt owing to suspension of international flights to the country amid coronavirus pandemic.

The special flight reached Islamabad airport on Monday morning, where doctors examined and screened the passengers.

All the passengers and crew members were quarantined at a local hotel.

The national flag carrier is continuing its operations to bring back stranded Pakistani expats across the globe and so far 11,700 have been airlifted from the various countries.

