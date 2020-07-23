313 new Covid-19 cases, five deaths reported in Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported 313 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the province’s total number of confirmed infections to 91,129.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, five more people died from the virus during the period, due to which the death toll in the province rose to 2,100.

As many as 66,802 patients have recovered while overall 670,624 tests have been conducted so far.

According to a district-wise breakdown of fresh coronavirus cases, Lahore reported 101 cases, Nankana Sahib 1, Kasur two, Shiekhupura five, Rawalpindi 17, Jhelum one, Attock six, Gujranwala 21, Sialkot eight, Gujrat 17, Multan 14, Faisalabad 23, Jhang four, Rahim Yar Khan two, Bahawalpur three, Sahiwal eight, Okara two, and DG Khan four.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has confirmed 32 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 269,191. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,709.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,763 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Read More: Don’t expect first COVID-19 vaccinations until early 2021: WHO expert

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,799,290 coronavirus tests and 22,408 in last 24 hours. 213,175 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,382 patients are in critical condition.

Till now 115,213 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 91,129 in Punjab, 32,753 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,517 in Balochistan, 14,722 in Islamabad 1,896 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,961 in Azad Kashmir.

