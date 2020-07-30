32 more COVID-19 deaths take Pakistan’s toll to 5,924

ISLAMABAD: The country reported 1,114 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally of cases to 277,402, ARY News reported.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 32 deaths were also reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,924.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,952,730 coronavirus tests and 21,628 in past 24 hours. 246,131 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 120,052 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 92,655 in Punjab, 33,845 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,708 in Balochistan, 14,987 in Islamabad 2,090 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,065 in Azad Kashmir.

Global virus cases

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 654,477 people so far,

At least 16,514,500 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 9,347,300 are now considered recovered.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 148,056 deaths from 4,294,770 cases. At least 1,325,804 people have been declared recovered.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom (67), Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 56.

Europe overall has 208,412 deaths from 3,096,971 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 185,993 deaths from 4,445,706 infections, the United States and Canada 156,975 deaths from 4,408,681 cases, Asia 58,743 deaths from 2,576,309 cases, Middle East 25,983 deaths from 1,107,841 cases, Africa 18,173 deaths from 861,970 cases, and Oceania 198 deaths from 17,029 cases.

Comments

comments