Membership of 332 parliamentarians suspended for not declaring assets

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday has suspended membership of 332 parliamentarians over failing to submit details of their assets, ARY News reported.

The electoral body has also penned letters to the chairman Senate, speaker National Assembly and the speakers of the Provincial Assemblies in this regard.

The letter states that those members who failed to submit their assets details with the ECP should be stopped from their working till they file the said details.

Those whose membership has been suspended include Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, Deputy Speaker NA Qasim Suri, State Minister for Interior Affairs Shehryar Afridi and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur.

Membership of Akhtar Mengal, Federal Health Minister Amir Kiani, Hussain Illahi, MPA Bilal Yaseen, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman and others has also been suspended.

According to the ECP’s notification, the membership of as many as twenty senators, seventy two members of National Assembly, 115 members of Punjab Assembly, fifty-two members of Sindh Assembly, fifty-four members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and nineteen members of Balochistan Assembly, has been suspended.

