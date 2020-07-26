35 more coronavirus deaths take Pakistan’s toll to 5,822

ISLAMABAD: The country reported 1,226 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally of cases to 273,112.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 35 deaths were also reported due to virus in the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,822.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,868,180 coronavirus tests and 23,254 in the last 24 hours. 237,434 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 117,598 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 91,901 in Punjab, 33,220 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,578 in Balochistan, 14,821 in Islamabad 1,952 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,023 in Azad Kashmir.

Global virus deaths

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 639,981 people so far.

At least 15,815,830 coronavirus cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 8,891,100 are now considered recovered.

More than five million new infections have been officially reported since July 1, which represents a third of the total number of cases since the pandemic began.

The US is the worst-hit country with 145,546 deaths from 4,112,651 cases. At least 1,261,624 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 85,238 deaths from 2,343,366 cases, Britain with 45,677 deaths from 297,914 cases, Mexico with 42,645 deaths from 378,285 cases, and Italy with 35,097 deaths from 245,590 cases.

Europe overall has 207,599 deaths from 3,046,440 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 179,692 deaths from 4,247,552 infections, the United States and Canada 154,461 deaths from 4,225,857 cases, Asia 56,099 deaths from 2,396,156 cases, Middle East 24,872 deaths from 1,073,596 cases, Africa 17,084 deaths from 810,634 cases, and Oceania 174 deaths from 15,597 cases

