35 more die of coronavirus in Punjab as death toll tops 1,800

LAHORE: Punjab reported 1,216 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, taking the province-wide tally of infections to 78,956.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 35 more people lost their lives due to the highly contagious disease, taking the death toll in the province to 1,819. Thus far, 33,786 patients have been cured of the infection in the province.

1,216 new cases emerged when 8,333 tests were conducted in the province over the past 24 hours.

A total of 517,838 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.

According to district-wise breakdown of cases, Lahore has thus reported 40,543, Nankana Sahib 293, Kasur 538, Shiekhupura 974, Rawalpindi 6,064, Jhelum 339, Attock 376, Chakwal 207, Gujranwala 2,798, Sialkot 1,946, Narowal 207, Gujrat 2,098, Hafizabad 510, Mandibahuddin 259, Multan 4,687, Khanewal 257, Vehari 383.

Faisalabad has reported 5,014 infections, Chiniot 260, Toba Tek Singh 525, Jhang 323, Rahim Yar Khan 998, Sargodha 813, Mianwali 336, Khushab 175, Bhakkar 166, Bahawalnagar 365, Bahawalpur 1,198, Lodhran 199, DG Khan 1026, Muzaffargarh 812, Rajanpur 160, Layyah 285, Sahiwal 598, Okara 270, and Pakpattan 149.

