357 new coronavirus cases swell Balochistan’s tally to 8794

QUETTA: 357 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Balochistan in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 8794, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details shared by the spokesman for Director General (DG) Health Balochistan, at least 4 more people have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 93.

He said that Balochistan conducted 1434 coronavirus in last 24 hours.

The spokesperson maintained that over 3051 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far.

The Balochistan government on Tuesday extended smart lockdown till June 30 in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The directives issued by the Balochistan government stated that all businesses will remain opened between 9:00 am till 7:00 pm on a daily basis.

Moreover, the provincial authorities have spotted hotspots areas in Quetta which were most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of Corona Operation Cell asked the provincial authorities to impose a complete lockdown in 20 areas for curbing the spread of the virus.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has jumped to 160,118 after 5,358 new infections were detected in the country over the past 24 hours while 118 more people succumbed to the deadly disease.

Read More: Experts to consider use of dexamethasone to treat COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza

So far, 60,138 cases have been detected in Punjab, 59,983 in Sindh, 19,613 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,794 in Balochistan, 9,637 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,213 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

With 118 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people dying from the disease in the country has soared to 3,093. A total of 5,358 new cases were detected when 31,500 tests were conducted during this period.

