4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

SWAT: A moderate earthquake hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district and adjoining areas on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the intensity of the quake was recorded 4.5 magnitude at Richter scale. The depth of the earthquake was recorded 40 kilometres with the epicentre in the Pak-Afghan border area.

Also Read: 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Quetta, adjoining areas

No loss of life or property reported.

On October 18, a 4.5, a moderate intensity earthquake had jolted Mingora in Swat and adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The intensity of tremors was recorded 4.7 magnitude at Richter scale.

Also Read: Death toll climbs to 100 from devastating Aegean earthquake

The earthquake tremors were felt across Mingora town and adjoining areas. The depth of the quake was 100 kilometres with epicentre in Hindukush Mountain range, according to seismological reports.

Comments

comments