4.8 million children inoculated against typhoid in a week

KARACHI: As many as 4.8 million children have been inoculated within the first week of the ongoing Typhoid drive across Sindh.

According to the provincial health department, the two-week campaign that aims to vaccinate over 10 million children aged between nine months and 15 years began on Nov 18 and will continue until Nov 30.

The drive would also continue on Sunday, it said, adding vaccines are being administered at local government offices as well as private and public health facilities.

Pakistan grapples with a drug-resistant typhoid outbreak as Sindh, the second-most populous province of the country, alone witnessed over 19000 cases of the fever during the past three years, starting November 2016.

In 23 districts of Sindh 19,506 cases of typhoid fever have been reported in the last three years, the provincial health department had said in a report.

These cases were reported from November 2016 till this month, the Sindh health department said.

