4 dead, 25 injured in pile-up in Okara

OKARA: At least four people were killed while 25 others sustained wounds in a pile-up involving five vehicles in Okara on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The pile-up occurred owing to poor visibility caused by thick fog, a rescue official said.

Various sections of Motorways have been closed due to dense fog. According to a spokesman for the Motorway Police, M-1 from Peshawar to Rashakai, M-2 from Lahore to Kot Muhammad, M-4 from Pindi Bhatian to Gujara have been closed.

There is also dense fog on National Highway at Patoki, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan and Bahawalpur and on GT Road at Gujranwala and Mureedkai.

People have been asked to avoid unnecessary traveling while drivers are directed to use fog lights during foggy conditions.

