KARACHI: Bodies of 4 males were recovered from the mega city whose cause of death has been revealed to be electricity generator fumes which they had forgotten to turn off, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident took place in Karachi, area of Landhi, Babar Kanta.

It has been claimed that all four deceased were brothers and succumbed to the hazardous smoke emissions which proved deadly.

All the dead bodies have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital where further procedures will be performed to further determine and substantiate the cause of death.

The deceased have been identified as, Anwar, Umer, Usman and Hamza.

Initial reports on the incident by the security officials reveal that the brothers had gone to sleep with their generator on which malfunctioned, emitting hazardous smoke which filled up the house.

It is pertinent to mention that 31 people have died thus far from rain related incidents along with 9 animals who succumbed to electricity shocks incurred by the open wiring in the metropolis.

Rain on Monday continued to disrupt routine life in the metropolis, whereas twelve people have been electrocuted to death in the city so far.

As per details, at least 12 people were killed in various rain-related incidents in Karachi over the weekend, as monsoon downpours left large swathes of Karachi inundated with rainwater.

According to the MET Office the temperature of the city was recorded at 26 degree centigrade in the morning with 90 per cent humidity in the air.

