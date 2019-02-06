40,535 cases pending in Supreme Court, full court meeting told

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa today (Wednesday) chaired a full court meeting with all judges of the apex court in attendance, ARY News reported.

The meeting was informed that 6,407 cases were filed in the Supreme Court between Jan 1, 2018 and Dec 31, 2018. Of them, 6,342 cases were settled and subsequently disposed of.

The full court session also noted that currently 40,535 cases were pending in the apex court. The meeting expressed satisfaction on the ratio of settled and pending cases.

Read: Supreme Court summons false witness for perjury proceedings

It was also unanimously decided to constitute special benches to hear cases of different nature. The judges also decided that e-court system will be installed on principal seat and other registries of the Supreme Court.

Presided over by CJP Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the full court session was attended by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Faiz Eesa, Justice Maqbool Baqar and others.

Earlier, Justice Khosa had said either through a full court meeting or through a judicial exercise an effort shall be made to determine and lay down the scope and parameters of exercise of the original jurisdiction of this court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

“I am conscious that the issues being faced by the justice sector are gigantic but I may assure you that no stone shall be left unturned in attending to such issues and in trying to improve the situation,” he had said.

Comments

comments