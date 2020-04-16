LAHORE: 41 Pakistani stranded in India on Thursday returned to country via Waghah border, ARY News reported.

The Pakistanis living in different states of India on visas, had requested Pakistani high commissioner in New Delhi to send them back to Pakistan.

The Indian interior ministry transported the Pakistani citizens to Wagah border on Islamabad’s request. Upon arrival in Pakistan, the countrymen, thanked the federal government for taking prompt steps for their return.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf said that government wanted to lift stranded Pakistanis across the world in a safe manner.

“Self-isolation for the Pakistanis coming back from the other countries is mandatory”, Moeed Yusuf said while talking to ARY News’ programme Bakhabar Savera.

He said government of Pakistan is trying to lift 6 to 7 thousands stranded Pakistanis every week, while strict monitoring of the operation is also on.

It is to be noted that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday issued a schedule for special international flights to repatriate thousands of Pakistanis stranded in different countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national carrier will continue its flight operation from April 15 to April 19. The PIA will operate nine special flights between the period.

