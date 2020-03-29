ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that the number of coronavirus patients in Pakistan is 1,526 as 1,106 new suspected cases were reported within the last 24 hours, whereas, 420 patients were locally transmitted, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Dr Zafar Mirza, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, confirmed that Pakistan’s tally of coronavirus cases jumps to 1526. He detailed that 1,106 suspected patients were registered across the country, whereas, 121 tested positive with the disease so far.

“The count of confirmed cases in Punjab is 558 and 481 in Sindh. 13 people died and 28 people recovered their health. 43 confirmed cases of the virus are reported in Islamabad.”

The special assistant said 857 people out of total 1526 COVID patients arrived in Pakistan from Iran. 191 people came from other countries and 420 patients were locally transmitted. Two patients are from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and 130 in Balochistan.

“11 patients are in critical conditions who are being given special care in different hospitals. Some patients among them are put on ventilators,” said Mirza.

Zafar Mirza said that COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are less after analysis of the situation in other countries.

“At this time, the global tally of COVID-19 cases is more than 664,000 and more than 31,000 deaths, whereas, nearly 150,000 recovered from the disease.”

“All necessary steps are being taken to cope with the situation amid coronavirus. Doctors and paramedical staff are being given safety equipment on an emergency basis. The government has provided safety equipment for one month to Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and AJK.”

Dr Mirza asked nationals to strictly follow the instructions of social distancing. He warned that the virus count could rise in Pakistan if people show negligence to follow the guidelines.

