427 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Sindh, says CM

KARACHI: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh have soared to 7102 with 427 new patients, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday.

“We conducted 3259 tests yesterday and 427 of them found positive,” chief minister of Sindh said in a statement.

From fresh 427 positive cases diagnosed in the province, 376 were reported in Karachi, he said.

Four new cases have been reported at Ghotki and Khairpur districts, and Six each from Hyderabad and Larkana, Sindh chief minister said.

Moreover, six cases reported from Shaheed Benazirabad, five from Sukkur, two from Sanghar and one case each from Thatta and Sujawal districts, the chief minister said.

Sindh has overall conducted 61020 tests of novel coronavirus disease with 7102 positive cases, Shah said.

Today 46 patients of the disease have recovered and returned to home as overall tally of recovered patients have so far reached to 1341 in Sindh, which is 19 percent of total cases, the chief minister said.

Four more patients of the virus died today and overall death toll of the disease in the province has reached to 122, Murad Ali Shah said.

In Sindh 5639 patients have been under treatment, 4390 of them at homes and 733 patients at centres and 516 have been admitted at hospitals, Shah further said.

“Overall 54 patients have been in precarious condition, while 18 of them have been at ventilators,” chief minister said.

Murad Ali Shah appealed the people to follow the principles of healthcare,”as we could defeat the pandemic with mutual cooperation.”

