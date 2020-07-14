449 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE: 449 new coronavirus cases were reported in Punjab over the previous 24 hours, taking the provincial tally of infections to 87,492.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, 13 more people died due to complications related to the highly contagious disease over the 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,026.

63,977 people have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

The country reported 1,979 coronavirus cases and 50 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 253,603 and fatalities to 5,320. 1,979 new cases were detected after 21,020 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, according to the NCOC.

77,628 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 170,656 patients have recuperated from the disease. 16,06,190 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

106,622 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 87,492 in Punjab, 30,747 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,192 in Balochistan, 14,202 in Islamabad, 1,655 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,694 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Comments

comments