45 more Pakistanis return home from Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan

KARACHI: As many as 45 more stranded Pakistanis have returned homeland from Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan on Monday night, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a China Airlines flight CA-495 with 45 passengers on board from Beijing landed at Jinnah International Airport.

Sources said that the Chinese consul general and other officials welcomed the passengers upon arrival at the airport.

The Pakistanis were allowed to leave Wuhan after medical test clearance, the sources said.

As part of the safety measures to stop possible transmission of the deadly coronavirus to Pakistan, the passengers were allowed to go to their homes following complete medical checkup at the Karachi airport.

Earlier on February 3, the first flight from China had landed at the Islamabad International airport, carrying as many as 61 Pakistanis stranded in Ürümqi, China due to coronavirus.

The flight of a private airline had reached Islamabad after a temporary suspension of flight operation to China amid coronavirus outbreak as a precautionary measure.

The passengers had been allowed to go to their homes following complete medical checkup.

