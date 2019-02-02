45 pct Work on Kartarpur Corridor Phase-I completed: sources

NAROWAL: The construction work on first phase of Kartarpur Corridor Project has been completed upto 45 percent, quoting the sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

A city, seven times larger than nearby Narowal will be constructed in Kartarpur and for the planned city 8,600 kanal or 43 murabba (1075 acres) of land has been acquired by the district authorities, the sources said.

The Narowal city, however, spread over 130 to 150 acres of land, according to the sources.

The district authorities have sought approval of the Punjab government regarding the acquired land. After the consent of the provincial government, the the federal government will pay the bill, according to sources.

Construction of a road from Kartarpur Gurudwara to Zero Point of Pakistan, India border, is also part of the phase-I of the Corridor Project.

A bridge on Ravi river and an immigration terminal also being built under the project. The pillars and columns of the bridge being prepared.

Construction work is underway round-the-clock on the corridor and extension of Gurudwara Baba Guru Nanak, founder of Sikh religion, at village Kartarpur.

The bed of a 1.10 km road has been completed from Gurdwara to the River Ravi whereas work on the construction of the .77 km bridge on the Ravi River is underway.

Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor Project on Nov 28, 2018.

