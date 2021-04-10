466 new cases of Covid-19, six deaths reported in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh on Saturday reported 466 new cases and six deaths by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on coronavirus situation in the province said that 466 infections were reported in 24 hours.

In a day six more patients of the disease died by coronavirus in the province, the chief minister said.

“Most of the Covid-19 cases, 317, from total 466 in province, were reported in Karachi,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Coronavirus has claimed 100 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,329 on Saturday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed 5,139 fresh infections were reported during 24 hours.

The total count of active cases was recorded at 73,078 in the country and the rate of positive tests stood at 10.47 per cent.

