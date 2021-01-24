48 more die of coronavirus, 1,594 test positive across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded as many as 1,594 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day with 48 more fatalities.

According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,594 new cases emerged after 40,285 samples were tested.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has soared to 532,412 with addition of the fresh infections while the countrywide death toll jumped to 11,295.

The NCOC said the positivity ratio of infections was recorded at 3.95 per cent. The total number of recovered patients stands at 486,489.

Thus far, Sindh has reported a total of 240,570 infections, Punjab 153,410, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 65,287, Balochistan 18,736, Islamabad 40,713, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,795, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,901.

It is pertinent to mention here that after clinical trial, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved AstraZeneca and Sinopharm’s vaccines for emergency use in the country.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that China will provide 500,000 doses of its Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31 and thanked “friend” Beijing for its generosity.

