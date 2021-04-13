5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

SWAT: A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per reports, tremors shook Swat, Mangora and adjoining areas in the region.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the epicenter of the moderate-intensity quake was the mountain range of Hindukush at a depth of 169 kilometres.

People after feeling tremors came out of their homes in panic reciting verses from the Holy Quran. As per initial reports, no loss of life and property happened due to the earthquake.

Another earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale had jolted Peshawar and different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 17.

The tremor was also felt in Peshawar, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Hangu, Malakand and their adjoining areas.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was in Afghanistan and its depth was 198 kilometres.

