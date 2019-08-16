5.5 earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: An earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday, no loss of life or property has been reported thus far, ARY News reported.

According to the meteorological office (MET), the earthquake was felt in Mardan, Swabi, Bisham and Malakand Division with the intensity of 5.5 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the quake has been revealed to be the Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan, 190 meters deep in the ground.

Last week, the tremors were felt in Swat, Malakand, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swabi , Lower Dir, Buner and Shangla in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meteorological office (MET) had said the intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 5.5 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the quake has been revealed to be the bordering areas of Tajikistan and Afghanistan, 70 meters deep in the ground.

The past horror

On October 26, 2015 a 7.5 magnitude quake ripped across Pakistan and Afghanistan, killing more than 390 people in total. In Pakistan, at least 276 people had perished in the calamity.

Pakistan had confirmed death toll at 272, with 2,227 people injured and nearly 25,000 homes damaged, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

