5.8 magnitude quake hits various parts of country  

ISLAMABAD: A moderate 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Saturday jolted different cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Sargodha, Lower Dir, Swabi, DI Khan and other cities. As the tremors hit cities, people came out of their houses and offices reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

According to the regional seismic monitoring centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.8 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was located at the depth of 80 kilometers in Hindukush mountains in Afghanistan.

No casualty or property damage was reported so far. However, cracks were reported in some buildings in different cities.

Read More: Earthquake tremors felt in Quetta, adjoining areas

Earlier, an earthquake had jolted the provincial capital and other cities of northern and eastern Balochistan on January 17, however no loss of life was reported.

According to ARY News correspondent, the tremor struck Quetta and other areas at around 1.30am, forcing people to leave their homes and workplaces and rush into the open.

The metrological department said that the epicentre of the 3.0 magnitude earthquake was found some 10km southeast of Kharan.

