5.9 earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: A strong earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolted parts of the country in the early Thursday morning, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to details, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Kohat and in other cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any area of the country due to the earthquake.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake which struck on Thursday morning was located in the Hindu Kush range in Afghanistan at the depth of 279 kilometres.

Earlier this week, a minor 4.9 – magnitude earthquake jolted various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to reports, the tremors were felt in Abbottabad, Buner, Dir, Bisham and other areas.

The past horror

On October 26, 2015 a 7.5 magnitude quake ripped across Pakistan and Afghanistan, killing more than 390 people in total. In Pakistan, at least 276 people had perished in the calamity.

Pakistan had confirmed death toll at 272, with 2,227 people injured and nearly 25,000 homes damaged, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

