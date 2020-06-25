At least 50 LESCO feeders trip as heavy rain lashes Lahore

LAHORE: In Lahore, people were left without power, after as many as 50 electricity supply feeders tripped due to torrential rain pounding the provincial capital in the wee hours of Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the areas that reeled from power breakdown included Thokar Niaz Baig, Iqbal Town, Kot Khawaja Saeed, Badami Bagh, Ferozpur Road, Kahna, Township, Begum Kot, Feruzpur road and Taj Bagh.

A spokesperson for the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) said the feeders tripped due to heavy precipitation. He said the power supply of several areas has been restored on emergency basis.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong wind lashed Lahore and several other cities of Punjab in the wee hours of Thursday.

Heavy downpour in different areas inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital of Lahore and residence faced immense difficulties as rainwater entered houses in low lying areas.

On the other hand, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm with gusty winds in upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Hot and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

The maximum temperature recorded in Islamabad this morning was twenty-four-degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-eight, Karachi thirty-one, Quetta twenty-five, Gilgit and Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade

According to the met office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm.

