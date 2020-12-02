51 policemen contract COVID-19 in three days: Sindh Police

KARACHI: Sindh Police on Wednesday said that 51 more policemen have been tested positive of coronavirus in three days, ARY News reported.

Fifty-one more officers and other policemen of Sindh Police have contracted COVID-19 in three days increasing the aggregate of infected officials in police to 3703, a spokesperson said.

In Sindh 20 police officials have been martyred by the coronavirus disease, the spokesperson stated.

According to the spokesperson, “Presently, the tally of novel coronavirus active cases in police department is 202.”

Pakistan is undergoing the second spike of novel coronavirus cases with soaring number of positive cases of the disease.

The country has recorded fresh 2,829 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 75 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,166. Overall 2,079 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,244 patients were in critical condition.

The total count of active cases has increased up to 49,780.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases currently stands at 403,311.

