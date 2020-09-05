513 new coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 513 new cases of the novel coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 298,025, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), five more people succumbed to the deadly virus during this period, lifting the death toll from the disease to 6,340.

As many as 282,553 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in the country with active cases going down to 9,123. 24,857 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, out of which 513 turned out to be positive.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 130,253 confirmed cases of the virus, Punjab 97,118, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 36,498, Balochistan 13,157, Islamabad 15,726, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,313 and Gilgit Baltistan 2,960.

Meanwhile, Russia’s “Sputnik-V” COVID-19 vaccine produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials, according to results published by The Lancet medical journal that was hailed by Moscow as an answer to its critics.

The results of the two trials, conducted in June-July this year and involving 76 participants, showed 100% of participants developing antibodies to the new coronavirus and no serious side effects, The Lancet said.

Russia licensed the two-shot jab for domestic use in August, the first country to do so and before any data had been published or a large-scale trial begun.

