52nd death anniversary of Fatima Jinnah being observed today

KARACHI: The 52nd death anniversary of Mader-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, the sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is being observed on Tuesday (today).

Born on July 31, 1893, in Karachi, Fatima Jinnah was the younger sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who stood side by side with her brother for an independent state.

Ms Jinnah is revered for her struggle in the Pakistan Movement, her devotion to her brother Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation, and determined advocate for women’s rights.

After receiving a degree in dentistry from the University of Calcutta in 1923, she joined the struggle for a separate Muslim homeland and was able to win respect for her determination and devotion to the aim within and outside All India Muslim League (AIML).

The Lady of Pakistan (Khātūn-e Pākistān) died on Jul 9, 1967 due to heart attack. Her funeral prayers were attended by nearly half a million people in Karachi.

She was buried beside her brother’s grave in his impressive mausoleum in Karachi.

Masses still hold her in high esteem for her contribution to the Pakistan Movement and also leading the people towards their much-cherished dream of strong democratic norms and culture in the country established through the power of votes.

