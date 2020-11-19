53 new infections reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: 53 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Balochistan including 11 from educational institutions during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The provincial health department said that the positivity rate of COVID-19 is 3 per cent in the province, whereas, the recovery rate is 96 per cent. 877 infections were reported in educational institutions so far.

With the inclusion of new cases, the total count of COVID-19 infections reached to 16,582. 157 people died of the virus.

Pakistan has reported fresh 2,547 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 18 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,248. 886 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 36,5927, whereas, the active cases stood at 32,005.

The positivity rate has increased up to 6.9 per cent in Pakistan. 1,535 patients are in critical condition.

A total of 36,899 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 326,674 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,055,382 samples have been tested thus far.

