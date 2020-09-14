539 more people test positive for coronavirus, four die

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed four more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,383.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 539 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 302,020.

Read More: Vaccine trial resumes as coronavirus continues grim march

As many as 289,806 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of active cases down to 5,831. 28,823 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 539 turned out to be positive.

Thus far, more than 2.9 million tests have been conducted across the country. At present, 1,011 patients are under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, out of whom 98 are on ventilators.

‘Record one-day increase in global cases’

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the agency’s website. Deaths rose by 5,537 to a total of 917,417.

Read More: Phase-III trials of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine to begin in Pakistan in ’10 days’: Asad Umar

India reported 94,372 new cases, followed by the United States with 45,523 new infections and Brazil with 43,718.

Comments

comments