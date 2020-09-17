545 new coronavirus cases reported in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed six more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 6,399.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 545 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 303,634.

As many as 291,169 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of active cases down to 6,066. In the last 24 hours, 31,808 samples were tested, out of which 545 turned out to be positive.

Thus far, more than 3 million tests have been conducted across the country. 998 patients are still under treatment at 735 hospitals of the country out of which 102 are critical, who are on the ventilators.

Worldwide coronavirus death toll rises to over 944,000

The number of coronavirus cases across the world has crossed thirty million while the pandemic has claimed more than 944,000 lives so far.

More than twenty-one point seven million patients have recovered from the disease across the world.

