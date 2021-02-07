548 acres of illegally occupied govt land retrieved in Malir: DC

KARACHI: 548 acres of government land illegally occupied in Malir has been retrieved so far during an ongoing operation against the land mafia in the area, said a press statement released from Malir DC office.

The press release of DC office Malir states that the operation against the land mafia is being carried out following the orders of the Supreme Court with the help of the revenue officer, anti-encroachment force and the police.

As many as 548 government land illegally occupied in Sub-Division Murad Memon and Sub-Division Shah Mureed.

On Saturday, an anti-encroachment operation was started in Malir to demolish over 200 illegal farmhouses under the decision taken on December 11 – 2018 to cancel the 30-year lease on the government land across Sindh.

The farmhouses are reportedly owned by influential people including political, religious leaders and police officers. A farmhouse owned by the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was also demolished by the anti-encroachment team.

The government had leased out the land for 30 years for agriculture, dairy, cattle and poultry farming purpose. However, illegal trade of government land was made for commercial purpose.

