ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus continues to take a heavy toll on the patients as 58 more people succumbed to the disease across the country in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 9,874.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,853 new cases of infection surfaced when 33,270 samples were tested, taking the national tally of infections to 471,335.

The positivity ratio of cases was recorded at 5.56 per cent during this period. 2,282 of the patients under treatment in various hospitals are said to be in critical condition.

A total of 1,643 patients recuperated from the disease over the past 24 hours, pushing the number of the recovered patients to 422,132. A total of 65,571,12 tests have been conducted across the country.

Since the outbreak began in February last, Sindh has reported 210,241, Punjab 135,665, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 57,215, Balochistan 18,075, Islamabad 37,117, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,172, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,850.

