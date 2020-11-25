58 patients on ventilators at Karachi hospitals: health deptt

KARACHI: The government and private hospitals in the city have overall 451 ICU beds with ventilators, Sindh Health Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

In overall 31 government and private hospitals of the city, 58 patients have been on ventilators, the health department stated.

Moreover, 177 coronavirus patients have been admitted at hospitals without requiring support of ventilators.

The city’s hospitals have overall 1534 ICU beds, according to the health department.

“Two patients have been on ventilator in Civil Hospital, seven at the Trauma Centre and four patients at the Jinnah Hospital,” according to the statement.

Moreover, five patients have been on vent at Lyari General Hospital, 17 patients at Infectious Disease Hospital and Research Centre in Gulshan Iqbal and four patients at Liaquat National Hospital, the health department further stated.

The city’s Aga Khan Hospital have nine patients getting assistance of ventilators, three patients at Ziauddin Hospital’s Clifton branch, two patients at OMI hospital and one at the Patel Hospital, the health department said.

It is to be mentioned here that the second wave of COVID-19 is raging in Pakistan with increasing number of the cases of the infectious disease.

Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan, has reported maximum cases of coronavirus in the second spike of the disease, which is being termed more lethal than the previous phase.

