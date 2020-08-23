591 more test positive for coronavirus, 4 die in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 591 new coronavirus cases and four deaths over the past 24 hours, bring the number of confirmed infections in the country to 292,765 and fatalities to 6,235.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 24,956 samples were tested for Covid-19 during this period, resulting in the emergence of 591 new cases.

Of the total confirmed cases, 275,836 patients have recuperated from the infection, thereby bringing the number of active cases of the virus down to 10,694.

A total of 1,173 patients are under treatment at 735 hospitals across the country, 121 of whom are struggling for their lives on ventilators. More than 2.4 million tests have been conducted thus far.

So far, Sindh has reported 127,965 cases, Punjab 96,178, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 35,720, Balochistan 12,507, Islamabad 15,493, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,245 and Gilgit Baltistan 2,657.

Global deaths exceed 800,000

The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 800,000 on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil and India leading the rise in fatalities.

Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on average, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the past two weeks that ended on Friday.

That equates to 246 people per hour, or one person every 15 seconds.

The rate of deaths is holding steady with it taking 17 days to go from 700,000 to 800,000 deaths — the same time it took to go from 600,000 to 700,000.

