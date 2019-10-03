60th day of inhumane curfew in Indian occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, normal life in tatters on 60th successive day, today, with heavy military deployment, restrictions and communications blockade.

Restrictions have virtually made it impossible for both shopkeepers and customers to access markets and students and teachers to educational institutions amid public transport being off the road.

The residents continue to face a shortage of essential commodities including food and medicines.

Meanwhile, Indian police have confirmed to a four-member Juvenile body of the High Court of the occupied territory that scores of children as young as nine years of age were picked up since the 5th of August when India revoked Kashmir’s special status and imposed a lockdown.

Earlier, a report released by a delegation of Indian women organisations in New Delhi after a recent visit to the Kashmir Valley testified that 13,000 children were subjected to enforced disappearance by the Indian forces in Kashmir.

A TADA court in Jammu, today, issued non-bailable warrants against pro-freedom leaders, Showkat Bakshi and Javed Mir in a three-decade-old case falsely registered against them by the Indian authorities.

In New Delhi, Jamaat-e-Islami, India, has expressed grave concern over the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir saying that imprisonment of the entire political leadership is against democratic ethos.

The Turkish Parliament Speaker, Mustafa Sentop, speaking at the opening of the Parliament’s third legislative session of the year in Ankara has said that Turkey sees standing by Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir as its duty.

A US Congressional sub-committee has said that it will hold a hearing on the human rights situation in South Asia with a focus on Kashmir on the 22nd of this month.

