613 new coronavirus cases reported in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reported 613 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 11 more people died due to coronavirus during this period, raising the death toll from the disease in the country to 6,201.

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 12,166, while the number of recovered patients stands at 272,128.

During past 24 hours, as many as 25,859 more samples were tested, taking the total number of tests conducted across the country thus far to 234072.

Thus far, 126,425 cases have been detected in Sindh, 95,611 in Punjab, 35,337 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,321 in Balochistan, 15,401 in Islamabad, 2,199 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,538 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Global coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases across the world has crossed twenty two million while the pandemic has claimed more than 777,000 lives so far.

More than fourteen point seven million patients have recovered from the disease across the world.

The United States is the worse hit, where cases have mounted over five point six million and death toll reached over 173,000.

