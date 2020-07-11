64 pct COVID-19 patients recovered in Balochistan: health authorities

QUETTA: The number of coronavirus infections declining in Balochistan and 64 percent patients of COVID-19 have recuperated, quoting provincial health department ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson of Director General Health Balochistan, the tally of recovered patients have increased from the active cases and 64 percent patients of coronavirus have recovered.

During the past 24 hours 193 more patients have recovered in Balochistan as total recuperated patients of coronavirus have reached to 7224, health department spokesperson said.

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate, one more patient died in the disease, taking the death toll in the province to 126.

In last 24 hours 275 test conducted in the province and 29 cases of COVID-19 reported, the spokesperson said.

The overall tally of infections in Balochistan have now reached to 11,128, the health official said.

Pakistan reported 2,752 coronavirus cases and 65 deaths over the past 24 hours in last 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 246,351 and fatalities to 5,123.

The health officials diagnosed 2,752 new cases after 23,569 tests were conducted in 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

88,094 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 153,134 patients have recuperated from the disease. 15,148,58 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

In Balochistan overall 11,128 cases have been reported so far, while 102,368 cases have been detected in Sindh, 85,991 in Punjab, 29,775 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13,927 in Islamabad, 1,532 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,630 in Gilgit Baltistan.

