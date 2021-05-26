65 more die of coronavirus, 2,724 infected in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: As many as 2,724 new cases of the coronavirus were detected across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 908,576.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 65 more people died of the infection, raising the death toll to 20,465.

A total of 59,076 samples were tested, out of which 2,724 turned out to be positive. The positivity ratio of new infections was recorded at 4.62%, the NCOC said.

Statistics 26 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,076

Positive Cases: 2724

Positivity % : 4.61%

Deaths : 65 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 26, 2021

The number of people recuperating from the infection climbed to 827,843 with 4,686 more recovering in the previous 24 hours.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 336,315 infections, Sindh 311,766, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 130,644, Islamabad 80,662, Balochistan 24,733, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,940 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,516.

On Tuesday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said over 250,000 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) across Pakistan on May 24 for the first time.

“Yesterday, more than 250,000 people were inoculated in a single day for the first time,” Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), wrote on Twitter.

“A total of 267,953 people were administered coronavirus vaccine the other day,” he said, appealing to the people who have signed up for vaccination to visit a coronavirus vaccination centre to get inoculated.

Comments

comments