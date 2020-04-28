65 more export units allowed to function amid lockdown in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh home department has permitted 65 more export units to continue operations amid coronavirus lockdown, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the provincial home department, different industrial units including leather, towel manufacturers and textile were granted permission to resume operations.

The permission was granted after verification export orders while the units will ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), stated the home department.

Earlier on Monday, the Sindh government had granted permission to 153 more industries to resume operations in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, taking a total of 373 industries to function in the province .

In a notification issued by the Sindh home department, 153 factories were allowed to resume their operation to complete their pending orders.

The units would be bound to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid coronavirus outbreak, the notification reads.

